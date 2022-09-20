US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Resurgent Ukraine risk wipes out nearly five days of EUR/USD gains

EUR/USD fell on Tuesday, retreating from an earlier five-session high after Ukraine-war headlines reminded traders of simmering geopolitical risks and that technical signals are still pointing lower.

Escalating Moscow's standoff with the West, two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week .

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Russian weapons were showing great effectiveness and that the country needs to enhance the capacity of its arms industry. .

The euro was sold broadly, with the safe-haven dollar, yen and Swiss franc gaining versus euro. EUR/JPY hit 143.09 on EBS while EUR/CHF sank to 0.9636 on EBS.

EUR/USD's fall from the session high was helped by soured risk and investors pricing in a higher terminal Fed rate EDH3. A 75 bps hike is widely expected, but there is risk of a 100bp move, which would likely drive the dollar higher.

EUR/USD fell below the 10- and 21-day moving averages and struck 0.9961.

EUR/USD price action reinforced already bearish technicals. Daily RSI diverged on Tuesday's high, a bear engulfing candle formed and the Sept. 19 bull hammer has been negated.

