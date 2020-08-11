BUZZ-COMMENT-Resurgent U.S. yields a big USD/JPY driver; bias up

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields have returned to the fore as a major driver of USD/JPY, with Tuesday's spike in yields ahead of a massive U.S. Treasury refunding producing a surge in USD/JPY, which now appears biased higher.

Granted, U.S. yields could fall again once the refunding is over, especially with Japanese institutional investors still seeking higher, positive yields. That said, the market is long U.S. debt and short dollars, and this could be a recipe for another burst higher in USD/JPY.

The pair has ratcheted up since its plunge to 104.20 on July 31. In two-steps-forward, one-step-back fashion, it traded up to 106.68 Tuesday. The rally looks technically strong, and many specs are now eyeing a test of 107.00. This is where the 55-day moving average comes in, and 107.02 is the 50% retracement of the move down from 109.85 on June 5 to 104.20 on July 31.

A break above here projects a move back into the 106.50-107.50 range that prevailed for most of July. Massive option expiries in the area into month-end will likely help limit the upside however. Thursday brings a total of $3.8 billion worth and there are also large expiries into end-August.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

