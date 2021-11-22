BUZZ-COMMENT-Resurgent option premiums flash warning signals

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Premiums on forex options are trading at new long-term highs after significant recent gains, suggesting traders expect higher volatility, which should send warning signals to those with exposure to FX risk.

Shorter term expiry FX options react most to short term FX volatility and are flagging the biggest recent gains, a reaction to recent volatility and the many event risks before the end of 2021. This week should see U.S. President Joe Biden announce his choice for Fed chairman, with expectations of an exaggerated USD reaction, exacerbated by thin liquidity ahead of U.S. holidays.

Hawkish comments from some Fed members are fuelling early taper and rate-hike expectations, and increasing the volatility risk premium attached to the Dec. 15 Fed announcement. Dec. 16 will also see key policy announcements from Britain and the Eurozone. Added to the mix of FX risks are rising European COVID-19 cases and lockdown threats, Brexit-related issues, thinning year-end liquidity and potential USD funding issues.

Benchmark 1-month FX options expire Dec. 22, and related EUR/USD implied volatility (a key determinant of the premium) is the highest in a year at 7.0, with a similar price and time-scale for 1-month USD/JPY. GBP/USD 1-month implied volatility trades at highs since March near 8.0, and AUD/USD 1-month implied volatility trades at highs since April at 9.5.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

