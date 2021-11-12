US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Resilient yuan bulls have plenty to cheer

As China's trade-weighted yuan index hits its highest levels since January 2016, yuan bulls have plenty of reasons to cheer ahead of a planned virtual summit between the Chinese and U.S. leaders on Monday.

A growing perception that China will relax property curbs to prevent a sector-wide collapse with attendant negative ramifications for the economy drove a surge in beaten-down property stocks Thursday, supporting the yuan against a broadly stronger dollar .

News that China Evergrande Group again averted a destabilising default with a last-minute bond payment also lifted sentiment . The CSI300 Real Estate index rallied 9% in its best day in nearly seven years .

Other positives include Alibaba's forecast-beating orders from a significantly toned-down Singles Day sales event and a report that Didi is preparing to re-launch apps in China .

Meamwhile, Monday's meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping points to a thaw in frosty Sino-U.S. ties following a bilateral deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change .

Xi's consolidation of power at the Chinese Communist Party's Sixth Plenum that ended Thursday will ensure continued support for his "common prosperity" goals.

A clear break of 100.84, the 2016 high for the CFETS RMB index, opens the way to a test of 102.93, the 2015 peak.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

