BUZZ-COMMENT-Resilient PMIs affirm Beijing's free rein for yuan

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Anticipation of currency intervention may be building in markets as China's trade-weighted yuan index hovers at a six-year high, but while upbeat economic data boosts the yuan, FX policymakers can probably relax.

China's official manufacturing PMI improved in November, rising to 50.1 from 49.2, indicating growth, not just the slower pace of contraction expected .

Although the data underscores the yuan's resilience, markets continue to speculate on possible intervention to weaken it . Yet Chinese FX authorities, typically wary of currency gains eroding export competitiveness, may be hesitant to act for fear of spooking foreign investors - who are still piling into Chinese debt .

In any case, exports have hardly been affected by the yuan's appreciation so far . Tuesday's daily yuan midpoint was set at its strongest since June, near to forecasts , confirming officials are not trying to curb its gains.

The onshore yuan may have appreciated only 2.4% against the dollar this year, but the trade-weighted index has surged more than 8.0%.

As USD/CNY approaches its three-year low of 6.3565, yuan bulls could grow skittish, even if technical indicators are in their favour. The Bollinger downtrend channel will be confirmed on a Tuesday closing below 6.3815, encouraging more USD selling.

Moreover, the new COVID-19 variant may tamp down expectations of a U.S. rate hike , adding to the bearish-USD outlook.

