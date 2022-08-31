BUZZ-COMMENT-Resilient INR set for further gains on the crosses

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's recent resilience versus the high-flying U.S. dollar leaves it well placed to appreciate versus some other currencies, helped by improving fundamentals and the central bank's determination to curb excess INR volatility.

News that India's economy grew 13.5% in April-June, its fastest pace in a year, should boost the INR .

While the data was below expectations and growth is expected to slow sharply, India remains on track to become one of the world's fastest growing economies .

The NSE Nifty 50 stock market index recording its highest ever monthly close in August is another positive . Indian equities attracted $6 billion of foreign investor inflows in August, the most since December 2020, after nearly $28 billion of outflows in the first half of 2022 .

Expectations India could be included in global bond indexes in 2023 have also buoyed the INR, given some estimates of passive inflows worth $30 billion .

A sharp drop in oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India's persistent dollar sales above 80.00 will limit INR losses versus the strengthening USD, resulting in broad rupee gains versus its peers.

CNY/INR is on the verge of breaking support at 11.4808, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July rally. A break opens a drop to 11.30-35, possibly 11.05.

EUR/INR has bounced feebly after testing its 100-month moving average at 78.93. A monthly close below the MA should extend the decline towards 77.00-10.

