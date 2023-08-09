BUZZ-COMMENT-Resilient EUR/USD longs looking for help from U.S. inflation data

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is rallying Wednesday, despite China experiencing deflation, given a boost from tighter U.S.-German two-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR. Indeed, further gains may be at hand if U.S. inflation data cooperates.

U.S. July CPI is due Thursday and July PPI is coming on Friday. Core CPI estimates are expected to match June's result, while month-over-month PPI is expected to tick higher.

Should the data surprise to the downside to indicate disinflation persists, EUR/USD is likely to rally as rates may fall and the dollar's yield advantage over euro may deteriorate.

Dollar bears may become aggressive on downside surprises especially after recent Fed rhetoric.

In a NY Times article Monday, NY Fed President Williams said he expects interest rates to come down next year.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker said Tuesday the Fed may be at a point that it can hold rates steady.

Below estimates CPI and PPI would add credence to that Fed rhetoric and may see investors price in a higher probability for Fed rate cuts in early 2024 SRAH24, or perhaps even pricing in an initial Fed cut in late 2023 SRAZ3.

EUR/USD's short-term down trend may then end, and a rally above the 21-DMA may take hold.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

