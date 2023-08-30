News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Remarkable U.S. tolerance to Japan's FX intervention

August 30, 2023

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. showed remarkable forbearance as Japan's FX intervention caused the dollar to collapse, easing monetary policy at the same time as the Federal Reserve is trying to curtail inflation.

In comparison to the dollar, the yen rose for a brief period after the intervention, but then fell. It has given up the bulk of its gains versus the dollar. On a trade-weighted basis it is close to the record lows of the 1970s.

More intervention may come but should that happen and the dollar drop again, the Federal Reserve may have to lift rates again, hurting the economy and stock markets.

After the BOJ sold dollars on behalf of the Ministry of Finance last year the greenback imploded, with sustained drops versus other currencies.

USD/JPY, which initially slumped from 152 toward 127, soon rebounded. It saw a surge in risk aversion when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed to curb the following rise around 138, but as stocks rallied the yen fell again to drop below 147 this week.

Unlike its performance versus the yen, the dollar kept falling on a broader basis until July this year, supporting inflation. The dollar has bounced since July because traders - fearing the U.S. central bank might raise rates or hold them higher for longer to curtail persistent inflation - are buying. This has driven USD/JPY towards a point where Japan may have to intervene again.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

