BUZZ-COMMENT-Reluctance to sell EUR/USD heightens downside risk

Where traders have bet heavily on a dollar rise elsewhere, they have been reluctant to sell EUR/USD, heightening downside risks for the movement that's expected to evolve this year when U.S. interest rates rise.

Unlike other currency pairs where traders are better prepared for this eventuality, EUR/USD traders merely pared bets on a rise and, oddly, begun to re-establish bullish bets following news U.S. inflation had risen to a multi-decade peak of 7.0% yy.

With oil subsequently rallying to a seven-year high and the yield on benchmark U.S. debt leaping, the vulnerability of EUR/USD traders' peculiar betting may be revealed.

Given the euro zone is an importer of oil and U.S. the world largest producer and an exporter since late 2019, a multi-year high for oil will heap pressure upon EUR/USD. So far it has barely risen off the base of the 1.2135-1.1186 drop inspired by the Fed in June 2021 and, with potential for 1.0535, traders should be far more concerned about a drop.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

