News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Regrets? Euro and sterling longs may have a few

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Speculators who instigated euro and sterling longs against the U.S. dollar after softer than expected U.S. inflation data on July 12 might be wishing they hadn't.

EUR/USD slid to 1.1065 on Monday - its lowest EBS level since July 12, after Germany's July manufacturing PMI came in at a worse than expected 38.8, having notched an intra-day peak of 1.1143 before weaker than expected French PMIs.

GBP/USD, meanwhile, fell to a two-week low 7.5 pips shy of 1.2800 following July's worse than expected UK PMIs - another blow for hawks advocating a 50 basis point Bank of England rate hike next week (Aug. 3).

Friday's CFTC data showed the IMM net euro long position jumped 27% to a high of 178,832 contracts in the week ended July 18, with the net GBP long rising to its highest since August 2007.

Related column/comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3rFCKhi

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/43BHimg

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.