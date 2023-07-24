BUZZ-COMMENT-Regrets? Euro and sterling longs may have a few

July 24 (Reuters) - Speculators who instigated euro and sterling longs against the U.S. dollar after softer than expected U.S. inflation data on July 12 might be wishing they hadn't.

EUR/USD slid to 1.1065 on Monday - its lowest EBS level since July 12, after Germany's July manufacturing PMI came in at a worse than expected 38.8, having notched an intra-day peak of 1.1143 before weaker than expected French PMIs.

GBP/USD, meanwhile, fell to a two-week low 7.5 pips shy of 1.2800 following July's worse than expected UK PMIs - another blow for hawks advocating a 50 basis point Bank of England rate hike next week (Aug. 3).

Friday's CFTC data showed the IMM net euro long position jumped 27% to a high of 178,832 contracts in the week ended July 18, with the net GBP long rising to its highest since August 2007.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

