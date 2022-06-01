BUZZ-COMMENT-Record Russian rouble strength adds to Turkey's lira headache

June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble has surged to record highs versus the Turkish lira since the Ukraine conflict began in February, reflecting Turkey's dependence on energy imports, much of which come from Russia, adding to the country's ballooning current account deficit.

Surging prices for crude oil, natural gas and coal, plus the massive lira depreciation will fuel already rampant inflation in Turkey, which hit 70% y/y in April.

Despite surging inflation, soaring energy prices and the lira's slide, Turkey's central bank has not stepped in to tackle the problems.

Its last interest rates changes were a series of cuts that ended in December followed by moves to safeguard lira deposits.

The lira has since dropped back to its weakest levels since December, exposing lira investors to big losses.

Turkey's inflation data is released Friday June 3. It should make for uncomfortable reading. The inflation rate is expected to have risen to a nearly 24-year high of 76.55% in May due to high food and energy prices as well as the weakening lira, a Reuters poll showed.

For more click on FXBUZ

RUBTRYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NKhhJQ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.