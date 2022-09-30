BUZZ-COMMENT-Record 10% euro zone inflation fails to lift EUR/USD outlook
Sept 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Friday, retreating from a six-session high as sterling selling -- and accompanying financial stability fears -- boosted the dollar while rising U.S. and European inflation was seen as more supportive for the U.S. currency than the euro.
Euro zone inflation hit a record high of 10% in September , bolstering the case for a 75bp ECB hike in October, but bund yields and implied Euribor interest rates fell FEIU3, DE2YT=RR, showing investors expect aggressive tightening to heighten recession risks, thus undermining the euro.
In contrast, with the U.S. economy in a strong position, the dollar firmed after above-forecast U.S. August core PCE boosted U.S. rates EDH3, US2YT=RR since it is seen bolstering the Fed's hawkish stance.
The dollar's yield advantage over the euro, reflected in two-year Treasury-bund spreads, hit its widest since August 26.
Technicals highlight downside risks. Daily RSI is falling again after diverging on Friday's high, EUR/USD is trading below the 10-day moving average and monthly RSI implies downside momentum despite being in oversold territory.
Another test of support near 0.9500 remains possible, a break of which would lead shorts to target the 0.9000 area.
(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
