BUZZ-COMMENT-Recognition of China's bonds brings reckoning for USD bulls

Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan is emerging from the shadows of equity-led risk aversion, helped by FTSE Russell's decision late Thursday to include Chinese government bonds in its global benchmark index.

Although widely anticipated, the inclusion of China's bonds in the World Government Bond Index will still provide a strong and lasting boost for the currency . Foreign ownership of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) is at a paltry 6%, according to DBS, compared to more than 20% for Malaysia.

The index inclusion begins in October 2021 over a period of 12 months, but the news has already revived yuan confidence. USD/CNH dropped to 6.8110 early Friday from Thursday's close at 6.8273 - a 0.2% gain for the offshore yuan. The pair's outlook is contingent on a major technical barrier; if it ends below its 200-week moving average at 6.8115, the yuan likely keeps appreciating.

The quest for yield and the need for portfolio diversification attract foreign investors to the yuan. Among ever-dovish global central banks, the People's Bank of China, which does not fixate on inflation, stands out for its relative policy restraint .

The 2.4% yield gap between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and CGBs, and the possibility that the Chinese economy may be the only one to grow this year , will make the yuan hard to resist.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNUS10Ygap: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mPuDHY

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/2RUjjwb

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.