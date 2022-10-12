BUZZ-COMMENT-Recessions should amplify FX trends

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Recessions are likely to intensify current FX trends that have their roots in risk aversion in the face of tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Where the Fed leads other central banks usually follow and this year the few that have tried to buck the Fed's lead have seen extreme reactions for their currencies, in turn compounding risk aversion.

Should the global reduction of liquidity lead to the recessions now widely expected - risk averse trading behaviour will not cease when interest rates stop rising - it will likely continue until economic slowdowns force central banks to ease, and, in fact, may pick up long before they act.

Right now central banks are far from achieving their inflation goals, but economies have slowed and some are contracting - the risk of stagflation will influence investors. There is little chance that most central banks ease soon to avert recessions, while rising inflation may force those not inclined to follow the Fed to abandon their easy policies.

Tighter policy means less liquidity which is reason to pare investments in risky assets and hold assets deemed safe. With bonds slumping alongside stocks cash looks increasingly attractive. The dollar which is the most liquid safe asset should prosper.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index and trade weighted USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CO7Mqs

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.