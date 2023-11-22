BUZZ-COMMENT-Reasons why the USD setback may struggle to extend

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Markets have priced out a final Fed hike and brought forward the timing of cuts amid cooling U.S. data which has been weighing on the U.S. dollar of late, but there are reasons to think it may now struggle to extend that decline.

Despite its cooling data, the U.S. remains one of the best performing economies in the world and lower borrowing costs might even boost the USD's appeal. Markets are likely to have factored U.S. data weakness into the price of the USD by now, so it might take some particularly negative data surprises for it to extend its decline. On that same note, any positive data surprises could help prevent deeper declines or even lift the dollar.

Don't forget the other side of the coin, where data in the rest of the world is yet to offer a decent alternative to the USD, which puts extra focus on Thursday's Euro Zone PMI data.

Forward looking FX options in many of the USD versus major G10 currencies have failed to get excited about the recent USD drop extending. That's particularly noticeable in EUR/USD which is closely correlated to the USD index.

Implied volatility is subdued near long term lows, it lacks an upside strike premium and direct trade flows were noticeably lacking demand for higher strikes that would benefit from a range breakout.

There's also the technical factor to consider, with the USD index failing to remain under a key 50% Fibonacci level which could be interpreted as a USD bullish sign.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

