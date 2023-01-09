BUZZ-COMMENT-Reasons to be cheerful amid the sterling gloom

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sterling has been resilient in early 2023 despite dour expectations for the UK economy, as strikes ravage the healthcare, transport and education sectors.

There are several factors supporting the pound, including expected interest rate differentials and the potential end to the post-Brexit trade conflict with the European Union.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that Britain is at risk of persistent inflationary pressure, implying further rate rises may be needed. That suggests a hawkish stance, despite market speculation that the BoE may be close to the end of tightening, as the economy struggles.

0#BOEWATCH prices a 50 basis-point rate rise to 4% on Feb 2 at 66.8%. FEDWATCH prices a 25 bps hike to 4.50-4.75% on Feb 1 at 77.1%. Tightening GBP/USD yield spreads should provide underlying support, especially as sentiment on the UK economy is so downbeat.

Businesses have been frustrated by post-Brexit trade friction with Britain's biggest customer, the EU. A breakthrough on the conflict seems viable, which would give a strong boost to business sentiment, economic growth and support sterling.

Technically, daily momentum studies conflict, Bollinger bands contract, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages base. Daily signals show a neutral setup, but Friday's rejection of the lower Bollinger band, now at 1.1877, and close above the 1.2111 21-DMA on Monday targets a test of the 1.2344 upper Bollinger band.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

