BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to remain on hold - key will be OCR projection

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets Wednesday and according to all 28 economists polled by Reuters, they will remain on hold at 5.50% for a fourth straight meeting.

There will be keen interest in the RBNZ OCR track to see if they push back against market pricing that forecasts rate cuts around the middle of 2024, according to LSEG's RBNZWATCH. The RBNZ could dampen rate cut expectations by projecting a flat OCR track at 5.50% through all of 2024.

The RBNZ may communicate a neutral message in their statement and minutes by indicating the OCR could move up or down, depending on incoming data, and highlight progress towards achieving their inflation target of 1-3%.

The NZD/USD is trending upwards and closed above the 200-day moving average at 0.6091 on Monday. The trend will likely continue if the RBNZ conveys a "higher for longer" message regarding monetary policy settings. The objective of the uptrend is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July-October fall at 0.6183.

