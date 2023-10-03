BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to remain on hold but guidance may stir volatility

Repeats from Tuesday with no changes

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to maintain the official cash rate at 5.50% on Wednesday according to all 27 economists polled by Reuters. The central bank's forward guidance could however cause volatility as economists' predictions vary with market pricing.

The majority of economists polled believe rates have peaked at 5.50% and the next move will be a cut. Three forecast a 25 basis-point hike in November and one expects a 25 bps hike in early 2024. The market pricing is far more hawkish according to LSEG's 0#RBNZWATCH, which indicates around a 60% chance of a 25 bps hike at the Nov 29 meeting.

The RBNZ under Governor Adrian Orr has been difficult to predict. They could deliver a 'hawkish hold' and endorse market pricing by opening the door for more tightening due to a run of hotter-than-expected economic data. On the other hand, they may remain neutral and data-dependent ahead of key Q3 CPI data, due on Oct 17.

The New Zealand dollar would likely get a lift from a hawkish hold. AUD/NZD hit a four-month low of 1.0692 on Tuesday and a hawkish tilt by the RBNZ could set the cross up for a steeper drop. A break of 1.0676, the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the May-June rise, would target the 2023 low at 1.0560.

If the RBNZ retains a neutral bias, AUD/NZD will likely recover much of the 1.65% decline seen since New Zealand's strong Q2 GDP release on Sept 21.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/nzd https://tmsnrt.rs/46gHPMs

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.