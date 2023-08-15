BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to remain on hold at 5.50% and stay that way

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets today and all of the 29 economists polled by Reuters believe they will leave the official cash rate at 5.50%.

The RBNZ will release their OCR track at this meeting, whichlikely shows they will remain on hold well into 2024. At the May meeting the forecast track was for the OCR to remain at 5.50% until August 2024, when they would start cutting rates. Any unexpected tweaking of the OCR track will likely spur a reaction.

RBNZ meetings have often delivered surprises to the market since Adrian Orr became Governor, but today's meeting is unlikely to set off any fireworks.

The NZD/USD has been under pressure due to weakness in commodity markets brought about by increasing China economic concerns. It is trending lower with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower.

The objective of the current trend is the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022-February 2023 rise at 0.5903. Unless there are any hawkish surprises from the RBNZ today, that objective will likely be reached in the days ahead.

