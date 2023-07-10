News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to pause after a dozen rate hikes; guidance key

July 10, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to leave its official cash rate at 5.5% on Wednesday after 12 consecutive hikes, and join a number of its global counterparts in indicating that future policy moves will depend on evolving economic data.

New Zealand's economy has fallen into a recession following 525 basis points worth of rate hikes since October 2021, with March quarter GDP contracting 0.1%.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures show signs of waningat still elevated levels. Consumer inflation slowed to 6.7% year-on-year in the first quarter and some economists see the Q2 reading, due July 19, falling to 6% amid a steep annual fall in house prices and easing labour shortages due to surging migration.

This would still be well above the RBNZ's 1-3% target, suggesting it will need to remain on hold while awaiting further data to assess the economy - in line with its last policy meeting statement in May.

All 25 economists in a Reuters poll conducted July 3-6 expected the RBNZ to hold rates steady in July, while the median forecast was for no change until the end of the first quarter in 2024.

NZD/USD is likely to test resistance at 0.6232 and 0.6247. A decisive break of the latter would extend the current rally to 0.6290-0.6300.

