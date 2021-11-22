BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to hike OCR on Wednesday - but by how much?

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the official cash rate at Wednesday's meeting to counter rising inflation. The question for markets is whether the bank will deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike or opt for a bold 50 basis points .

Refinitiv's RBNZWATCH shows a hike is fully priced - with around a 33% chance the OCR will be raised to 1.00% from the current 0.50%.

The consensus among analysts is that the RBNZ will stick to a more traditional quarter-point hike due to lingering economic uncertainty associated with the coronavirus and the fact the market has already lifted term interest rates.

Yet New Zealand's often unpredictable central bank has surprised the market before and there is a solid case for a 50-basis-point increase. With inflation running hot and unemployment extremely low, there is a risk the economy will overheat.

Recent moves in the New Zealand dollar suggest the foreign exchange market is positioning for a smaller hike. The AUD/NZD is 0.75% higher than its Nov 18 low of 1.0326 and the NZD/USD is trading at a six-week low around 0.6950.

The risk is for the NZD to rise after the decision, as even if the RBNZ decides to "only" raise the cash rate by a quarter-point, its OCR forecast is likely to project an aggressive tightening cycle.

The favoured strategy is to sell AUD/NZD with a stop above the 100-day moving average at 1.0466, targeting the Sept 16 low at 1.0280.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

