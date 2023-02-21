BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to hike by 50 bps - OCR projection in focus

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% on Wednesday. The short-term fate of the NZD will likely be determined by the RBNZ's OCR projection.

Twenty of 25 economists in the latest Reuters poll expect the RBNZ to scale back the hike to 50 bps from the 75 bps delivered in November. The rest believe they will deliver another jumbo 75 bps hike.

The market is pricing in a 50 bps move due to Q4 CPI coming in less hot than the RBNZ feared, the fact New Zealand home prices are in a steep decline and in large part due to the devastating economic impact of Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this month.

Economists expect the OCR to peak at 5.25%, suggesting the RBNZ's terminal OCR projection of 5.50% could be tweaked slightly lower. But the Adrian Orr-led central bank may push back against the market prematurely picking a peak and leave the OCR track unchanged.

If the RBNZ projection is more hawkish than expected, it may provide a short-term base for the New Zealand dollar. If the RBNZ indicates a slightly lower peak for the OCR, the NZD/USD may break below the 200-day moving average at 0.6185 and initially target the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the October-February rise at 0.6145.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

