BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to hike 50bps, statement key for global markets

July 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% at Wednesday's policy meeting, but its statement will be scrutinized for any hint that it may slow or even cut back on future rate hikes.

The RBNZ's head-start in withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus and its aggressive tightening cycle have provided a play-book for other central banks. Henceits comments on the policy outlook could impact expectations elsewhere.

Over 90% of economists in a Reuters poll, 20 of 22, forecast the RBNZ will deliver a third successive half-point interest rate hike on July 13. Two predicted a 25-basis-point rise.

Over 70% of respondents forecast another half-point hike at the August meeting with the key rate now expected to rise to 3.5% by end-2022. The previous poll forecast was for 3%.

However, New Zealand's economy has clearly slowed since the RBNZ's meeting in May and any toning down of the central bank's hawkish stance could have wider implications.

The economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter , business confidence has continued to worsen and housing markets are softening .

The risk for the New Zealand dollar is firmly tilted to the downside. Any recovery towards 0.6200 on a rate hike will provide a selling opportunity as the NZD/USDheads towards supports at 0.6000 and 0.5940.

