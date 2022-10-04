BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to hike 50 bps; market to focus on statement

Repeats from Tuesday with no changes

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets Wednesday and is widely expected to hike 50 basis points to 3.50% and signal it will do the same in November . The market will watch forclueson what is in store for 2023.

Stubbornly high inflation and the precipitous fall in the New Zealand dollar will probably convince the RBNZ to remain hawkish in their message. But the market will look for any subtle change in language to reflect concerns over the growth outlook - both domestic and global.

If the RBNZ emphasizes the weakening currency, it will be perceived as more hawkish, signalling that the central bank will have to keep pace with the increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve to avoid further depreciation of the NZD against the greenback.

However, if the RBNZ highlights risks to growth, it may temper some economists' expectations of a terminal cash rate at 4.5% or higher.

The NZD/USD has been showing signs of bottoming out above 0.5550 over the past week. If the RBNZ exceeds hawkish expectations, it may push the pair towards resistance at the 21-day moving average, currently at 0.5877.

But it's worth remembering that the August RBNZ meeting was more hawkish than expected, yet NZD gains were fleeting and followed by extended weakness.

If the RBNZ does not exceed expectations, it may lead to a renewed test of support formed around 0.5565.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew and Sonali Desai)

