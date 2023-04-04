BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ to hike 25 bps to 5.00% with focus on statement

April 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets Wednesday and is widely expected to lift the OCR 25 basis points to 5.00%, but economists are split on whether they will follow up with another 25 basis point hike in May.

Today's meeting doesn't include updates on economic forecasts or a press conference from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr - so all eyes will be on the statement to clarify whether or not the RBNZ is ready to pause next month.

The argument for a May pause includes tightness in credit markets from the banking crisis and the fact the OCR is approaching the RBNZ's forecast terminal rate of 5.50%.

The more hawkish expectation of another 25 basis point hike in May is due to stubbornly high inflation and the fact the RBNZ won't want to give the wrong impression that its work battling inflation is almost done.

If the RBNZ delivers a hawkish hike, the AUD/NZD will feel the brunt of the NZD strength after the Reserve Bank of Australia paused at their meeting on Tuesday and tweaked their statement towards a .

If the AUD/NZD breaks support formed at 1.0670/75 it will target the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the December-February rise at 1.0617. If the RBNZ signals a pause, the AUD/NZD will likely test the 100-day moving average at 1.0795.

