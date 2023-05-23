News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ set to raise rates and it may be a hawkish hike

May 23, 2023 — 08:02 pm EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike to 5.50% on Wednesday, but recent developments increase the risk of a hawkish surprise.

The majority of economists in the latest Reuters poll predicted the RBNZ would hike by 25 bps and signal the end of the tightening cycle. But the poll was conducted before the release of New Zealand's budget, which is seen as inflationary.

Westpac analysts note that the budget, along with much higher immigration, will likely convince the RBNZ to change its 5.50% terminal rate forecast. They believe that if the RBNZ has decided to lift that forecast to 6.0%, there is a good chance it will surprise with a 50 bps rise on Wednesday.

The market started pricing in a hawkish hike after the budget. Refinitiv's 0#RBNZWATCH shows a 42% chance the RBNZ will hike 50 bps to 5.75% on Wednesday and a terminal rate of around 5.86% at the Aug 16 meeting.

The NZD was the best performing major currency last week, rising 1.36% against the USD and 1.20% against the AUD, so a hawkish 25 bps hike should not have a significant impact. The NZD would rise if the RBNZ surprises with a 50 bps move, as it did in April.

NZD/USD has topped out at 0.6380-90 five times since early February. A hawkish surprise Wednesday would likely see that resistance tested. If the decision is in line with market pricing, profit-taking could send NZD/USD towards its 55-day moving average at 0.6227.

