BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ-RBA contrast offers conundrum for USD watchers

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

- Investors seeking possible clues from afar about Federal Reserve monetary policy - a key influence over the U.S. dollar - have been presented with a major contrast from Oceania.

Twenty-four hours after a smaller-than-expected rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia prompted speculation about a possible Fed pivot, which lifted global stocks and weighed on the USD, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a hawkish hike.

The RBNZ said it debated whether to raise rates by 75 basis points given intense price pressures, before hiking by 50, still double the size of the RBA's Tuesday increase.

U.S. Treasury yields have risen since the RBNZ reminded investors that inflation remains central banks' main focus, lending support to the USD index, which had hit a two-week low of 110.05 on Tuesday.

Money markets currently suggest there is a 77% chance of the Fed delivering a fourth consecutive 75 bps hike next month (Nov. 2). FEDWATCH

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

