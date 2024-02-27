BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ PREVIEW: Consensus tilts towards no rate hike surprises

Repeats with no changes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on February 28 will deliver its first policy update since November. The overwhelming consensus view is for the bank to leave the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5%.

But after ANZ projected rate hikes at both the February and April meetings, the decision will garner greater attention than usual. Currently, rate expectations attach a 30% chance of a hike at the upcoming meeting O#RBNZWATCH.

If there was a central bank to surprise with a rate hike it would be the RBNZ. It was the first to cut rates in response to the COVID pandemic, the first to raise rates following the surge in inflation and signalled a pause before any other central bank in May.

For traders, given market pricing, the initial focal point will be on the rate decision. While the kiwi can be expected to move higher on the back of a hike, with the country's negative GDP, upside may be short-lived. Hiking rates into economic weakness is not often a currency supportive environment.

On the flipside, a decision to leave rates unchanged will weigh on NZD, although, attention will move swiftly to the OCR projection, where the RBNZ does not project a cut until Q3 2025.

Overall, as previously noted, the Q4 data leans towards a pause. The fall in headline inflation – now 0.7ppts below the policy rate – highlights that rates are restrictive enough.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

