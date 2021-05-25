BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ patience may not be a virtue for NZD bulls

May 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to reiterate that it remains "patient" on monetary policy on Wednesday - so NZD/USD might rally towards 0.73, and AUD/NZD drop through 1.07, if the RBNZ conveys an unexpectedly hawkish message.

The RBNZ kept its OCR at 0.25% while also continuing its NZ$100 billion QE and FLP tools last month - a week before the Bank of Canada's hawkish turn sent the Canadian dollar soaring.

Members of NZIER's Shadow Board see a stronger case for the RBNZ to tighten monetary policy over the coming year "given the strengthening NZ economic outlook and higher inflation pressures".

Interest rate futures currently suggest there is a 55% chance of a 25 basis point OCR hike to 0.5% by May 2022 RBNZWATCH.

NZD/USD was last at 0.73 on May 10 (when it scaled a 10-week peak). AUD/NZD was last below 1.07 on March 2.

Wednesday's RBNZ OCR announcement is at 0200GMT.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

NZDUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SrenCw

AUDNZDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vji8IN

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.