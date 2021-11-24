BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ delivers but not hawkish enough for markets

The New Zealand dollar and bond yields eased after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the official cash (OCR) rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% and signalled further policy tightening to come [nW9N2OR026].

While the hike was predicted by an overwhelming majority of economists, the market was pricing around a 35% chance they would go 50 basis points . The foreign exchange market was clearly positioned for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the sometimes unpredictable central bank, so the NZD/USD fell from 0.6950 to 0.6915 in a knee-jerk reaction.

The money market was also positioned for a hawkish surprise, as the 2-year swap rate fell over 15 basis points even though the RBNZ raised their March 2023 OCR projection to 2.3% from 1.77% previously .

The result was a "buy the rumour, sell the fact" outcome for the New Zealand dollar. The NZD/USD has settled above 0.6920, but comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr may temper the chances of a sharp rebound. Orr suggested the RBNZ didn't need to rush the tightening cycle and noted that wage growth has been "well behaved" .

With the RBNZ meeting out of the way and dampened expectations of extreme hawkishness in the coming months, the NZD/USD downtrend looks set to continue. The next objective is the end-September double-bottom at 0.6860 with resistance at the 10-day moving average at 0.6997.

