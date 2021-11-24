BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ delivers but not hawkish enough for markets

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar and bond yields eased after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the official cash (OCR) rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% and signalled further policy tightening to come .

While the hike was predicted by an overwhelming majority of economists, the market was pricing around a 35% chance they would go 50 basis points . The foreign exchange market was clearly positioned for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the sometimes unpredictable central bank, so the NZD/USD fell from 0.6950 to 0.6915 in a knee-jerk reaction.

The money market was also positioned for a hawkish surprise, as the 2-year swap rate fell over 15 basis points even though the RBNZ raised their March 2023 OCR projection to 2.3% from 1.77% previously .

The result was a "buy the rumour, sell the fact" outcome for the New Zealand dollar. The NZD/USD has settled above 0.6920, but comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr may temper the chances of a sharp rebound. Orr suggested the RBNZ didn't need to rush the tightening cycle and noted that wage growth has been "well behaved" .

With the RBNZ meeting out of the way and dampened expectations of extreme hawkishness in the coming months, the NZD/USD downtrend looks set to continue. The next objective is the end-September double-bottom at 0.6860 with resistance at the 10-day moving average at 0.6997.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

