BUZZ-COMMENT-RBNZ delivers 75 bps hike and clearly hawkish outlook

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand took decisive action in its battle against persistent inflation on Wednesday, cementing its reputation as the most committed central bank in the developed world to the goal of driving inflation back to target.

The Adrian Orr-led central bank raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% - the largest hikein its history. While the market had debated whether they would stick to a 50 bps hike or opt for 75 bps, the RBNZ said it had discussed whether to hike 75 bps or 100.

The biggest market impact came from the bank's extremely hawkish guidance and willingness to take further action in the face of a recession, which it is itself predicting. The RBNZ forecasts the OCR will hit 5.5% in December 2023 while also predicting four consecutive quarters of negative growth from end-June 2023.

The New Zealand dollar shot up to 0.6193 after the hawkish hike before settling around 0.6170. The recession forecast may have discouraged follow-through buying above 0.6200.

Resistance is at the November double-top at 0.6200-10 with a clear break targeting the key 200-day moving average at 0.6302. Support is at the 10-DMA at 0.6125; a break below would suggest a top is in place around 0.6200 and a move back to the 100-DMA at 0.6016 is underway.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

