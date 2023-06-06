BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to stay on hold as economy hits a sweet spot

June 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to leave its key repo rate at 6.50% on Thursday as India's robust growth prospects and waning inflation allow it to assess the evolving economic outlook.

Retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, comfortably within the RBI's 2%-6% target band, after a 5.66% reading in March. That prompted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to note that monetary policy was on the right track.

Economic growth for 2022/23 was revised upwards to 7.2% after a stronger-than-expected March quarter and the government expects growth to remain around 6.5% in the current fiscal year ending March 2024.

All 64 economists in a Reuters poll expected the repo rate to remain unchanged with median forecasts showing it has already reached its peak and will stay there for the rest of 2023.

The bank's guidance on future policy will be watched. The minutes of the RBI's April 6 meeting indicated clear concern about inflation, which is still above its medium-term target of 4%. Hence dovish guidance is unlikely, though the bank did recently note that inflation was slowing.

Some analysts expect a downgrade in the RBI's 5.2% inflation forecast and an upgrade to its 6.5% GDP growth projection for the current financial year. Clues on the central bank's liquidity management strategies are also keenly awaited.

USD/INR is unlikely to stray far out of the past month's broad 82.00-83.00 range.

