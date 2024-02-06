BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to hold rates Thu, unlikely to soften hawkish bias

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave its repo rate at 6.50% on Thursday and is likely to retain its hawkish bias as a thriving domestic economy and persistently high inflation prevent any softening in policy stance.

India's inflation rose at its fastest pace in four months in December to 5.69%, driven by a rise in prices of some food items. While core inflation - estimated at 3.8%-3.89% in December - has been steadily declining, headline inflation remains well above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%.

Indeed, Governor Shaktikanta Das stated last month that monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary despite the sharp fall in core inflation.

With the statistics office forecasting annual growth of 7.3% for the fiscal year ending in March, the central bank can focus on maintaining its inflation-fighting credibility with an appropriately hawkish hold.

India's fiscally prudentpre-election budget has spurred some expectations that the RBI may offer dovish guidance but this is unlikely given the central bank's emphasis on bringing inflation down to target.

The RBI's guidance on banking system liquidity management will also be in focus, especially after its aggressive withdrawal of cash from the system on Tuesday.

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a 82.90-83.20 range within a broader 82.80-83.30 band.

