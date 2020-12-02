BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to hold rates Fri, shed light on liquidity stance

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 4.00% at the end of a three-day policy meeting on Friday, but its views on the current liquidity glut are keenly awaited with analysts eyeing possible measures to soak up excess liquidity.

The RBI's rumoured buying of USD/INR in recent months to absorb sizable inflows and ensure the rupee remains export-competitive has led to an excess of liquidity in the system. As a result short-term rates have plunged below the RBI's reverse repo rate at times, spurring concerns of market instability.

With headline inflation remaining above 7% in October for a second straight month - well above the upper end of the RBI's mandated 2%-6% target range - and with nascent signs of an economic recovery , all 53 analysts and economists in a Reuters poll last week expected the central bank to stay on hold Friday .

Indeed, persistently high inflation has forced economists to push back their expectations of the next rate cut to the April-June quarter versus January-March previously.

USD/INR is likely to trade in a 73.30-74.30 range within broader parameters of 73.00-75.00.

