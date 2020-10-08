BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to hold rates Fri as three members make MPC debut

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

While the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 4.00% at the end of its three-day policy meeting on Friday, the tone of the accompanying statement will be scrutinised as three new external officials join the six-member monetary policy committee [nL4N2GX1JL].

Repeats from Thursday with no changes

Oct 8 (Reuters) - While the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 4.00% at the end of its three-day policy meeting on Friday, the tone of the accompanying statement will be scrutinised as three new external officials join the six-member monetary policy committee .

With two of these new members known to have previously supported unconventional monetary policy , any dovish tweak to the statement will confirm market suspicions of an MPC that is likely to be more accommodative, raising expectations of a rate cut at the next meeting in December.

Nomura expects the new MPC members to tilt the panel in a dovish direction and predicts 25-basis-point rate cuts in December and February .

All 66 economists in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of the originally scheduled MPC meeting had expected rates to remain on hold due to India's stubbornly high inflation , with a large majority expecting no change until early 2021.

The RBI's economic forecasts and further clarity on its yield curve control operations are also keenly awaited.

USD/INR is likely to keep to a 73.00-74.00 range with suspected RBI dollar buying continuing to soak up substantial inflows .

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3iJdtIO

Foreign investments in Asian equities: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lhRtXj

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More