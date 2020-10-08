BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to hold rates Fri as three members make MPC debut

Repeats from Thursday with no changes

Oct 8 (Reuters) - While the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 4.00% at the end of its three-day policy meeting on Friday, the tone of the accompanying statement will be scrutinised as three new external officials join the six-member monetary policy committee .

With two of these new members known to have previously supported unconventional monetary policy , any dovish tweak to the statement will confirm market suspicions of an MPC that is likely to be more accommodative, raising expectations of a rate cut at the next meeting in December.

Nomura expects the new MPC members to tilt the panel in a dovish direction and predicts 25-basis-point rate cuts in December and February .

All 66 economists in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of the originally scheduled MPC meeting had expected rates to remain on hold due to India's stubbornly high inflation , with a large majority expecting no change until early 2021.

The RBI's economic forecasts and further clarity on its yield curve control operations are also keenly awaited.

USD/INR is likely to keep to a 73.00-74.00 range with suspected RBI dollar buying continuing to soak up substantial inflows .

