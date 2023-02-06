BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI to hike rates 25bps on Wed, dovish guidance likely

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% on Wednesday and hint that it is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

While December retail inflation edged lower to 5.72%, remaining within the central bank's tolerance zone of 2%-6% for a second consecutive month, core CPI remained sticky at an estimated 6.1%

The Indian government has just delivered a fiscally prudent budget and central banks globally are moving towards a pause on rate rises.

The government expects economic growth of 6% to 6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year beginning in April, slowing from a projected 7% in the current year.

These are all compelling reasons for the RBI to opt for a smaller quarter-point hike and signal a move to a neutral policy stance.

Indeed, 40 of 52 economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 25 bps hike on Wednesday; the remaining 12 predicted no change. The median forecast was for rates to remain at 6.50% until the end of 2023.

The central bank's inflation forecast and management of the government's borrowing programme will be scrutinised, while Governor Shaktikanta Das might also face questions on the banking sector's exposure to the embattled Adani Group.

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a broad 81.00-83.50 range and the current rally will face strong resistance at 83.00-05 and 83.25-30.

