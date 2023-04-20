BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI minutes confirm c.bank biding time on rates

April 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's April 6 meeting minutes clearly indicate that the central bank's surprise decision to hold interest rates steady at 6.50% was more a prudent pause than a pivot.

Most members of the Monetary Policy Committee took pains to point out that inflation remains a concernas erratic weather, global uncertainties and volatile oil prices pose a risk to the price outlook. Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that the RBI is data-dependent and stands ready to act if needed.

Yet financial markets are convinced that the RBI has signalled the end of its tightening cycle. India's overnight indexed swap rates are pricing in rate cuts before end-2023 with the two-year swap rate hovering near an eight-month low of 6.15% hit after the RBI's surprise pause.

A Reuters polllast week showed that a majority of 51 economists now expects the RBI to remain on hold for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in March 2024.

While consumer inflation hit a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, within the RBI's 2%-6% target range for the first time this year, it was not expected to reach the 4% midpoint for at least two years, making rate cuts unlikely.

USD/INR looks set to remain in a 81.80-82.50 range within broader 81.50-83.00 parameters with the RBI continuing to intervene on both sides to limit volatility.

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UVmX8v

India's retail inflation eases in March: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UyLwIu

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.