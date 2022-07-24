BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI may find allies in lower oil, sliding U.S. yields

July 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's persistent intervention efforts to slow the Indian rupee's depreciation are likely to draw support from lower oil prices and sliding U.S. Treasury yields, which are helping blunt the dollar's advance.

U.S. crude prices closed below $95 a barrel on Friday while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped to an eight-week low on rising fears of a global recession .

Elevated prices for crude oil, which forms a large chunk of India's import bill, have pushed up the trade deficit while the current account gap has widened as rising U.S. interest rates triggered an exodus of foreign institutional investors from Indian stock markets . The widening twin deficits are negating the RBI's efforts to stem the INR decline.

Foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by a sizable $70 billion since early September - $60 billion of the drop occurring since March - largely due to the RBI's intervention . Despite the dollar sales, the central bank has been unable to prevent the INR from falling 7% this year to a record low of 80.18.

The more favourable moves in oil and Treasury yields and the central bank's purported intent to spend another $100 billion to defend the rupee could act as catalysts for a long-overdue USD/INR pullback .

USD/INR will encounter strong resistance at 80.10-20, and a drift lower towards initial support at 79.40-50 is likely.

