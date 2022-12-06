BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI likely to stay the course with 50 bps rate hike

Repeats from Tuesday with no changes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - With India's annual inflation remaining sticky, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key repo rate by another 50 basis points to 6.4% on Wednesday, to decisively demonstrate its inflation-fighting credibility.

While retail inflation slowed to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, it has remained above the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band since January.

India's economy is growing robustly and firms are raising prices charged at the sharpest rate in about five-and-a-half years, suggesting the RBI is unlikely to scale back its rate hikes.

As part of its regulatory obligation, the central bank held an additional meeting on Nov 3 to discuss a letter to the government on failing to meet its inflation target. Opting for a smaller rate hike now, without an appreciable moderation in price pressures, might appear inconsistent.

Indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve will shift to smaller rate rises from December and the RBI's September meeting minutes showing policymakers divided on the way forward spurred expectations of a 35 bps increase.

Thirty-three of the 52 economists polled by Reuterspredicted a 35 bps hike to 6.25%, 11 expected 50 bps while another eight said 25 bps.

USD/INR is likely to trade in a 81.00-82.50 range; buying dips towards the lower end of the range remains the preferred strategy.

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Uu0vSl

India's retail inflation: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xgaMJ5

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.