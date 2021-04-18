BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI deftly defends INR but virus threat remains

April 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's rapid 3% fall since the beginning of April has been successfully arrested for now by the Reserve Bank of India's reported dollar sales late last week , but surging coronavirus cases will make for a choppy trading range.

With India reporting more than 200,000 coronavirus cases for a fourth day on Sunday , leading to more stringent lockdowns in many parts of the country , the rupee will be hard-pressed to hold on to its 1.2% gain from Thursday's low of 75.34.

The second wave threatens to derail India's economic recovery. Nomura expects a loss of sequential momentum in Q2 and has lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 11.5% from 12.4%.

ANZ analysts expect potential GDP and earnings downgrades to deter foreign portfolio inflows and also cite the rupee's weak seasonality in May as a potential headwind.

But an INR free-fall is equally unlikely as India's foreign-exchange reserves - now the world's fourth-largest - will allow the central bank to protect the economy against any sudden outflows .

Retreating U.S. yields and the strong recovery in Indian government bond yields last week should also help revive carry-trade demand for the INR .

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a choppy trading range of 73.80-74.00 to 75.30-75.50 as the opposing forces play out.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

