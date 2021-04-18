BUZZ-COMMENT-RBI deftly defends INR but virus threat remains

The Indian rupee's rapid 3% fall since the beginning of April has been successfully arrested for now by the Reserve Bank of India's reported dollar sales late last week, but surging coronavirus cases will make for a choppy trading range.

With India reporting more than 200,000 coronavirus cases for a fourth day on Sunday , leading to more stringent lockdowns in many parts of the country , the rupee will be hard-pressed to hold on to its 1.2% gain from Thursday's low of 75.34.

The second wave threatens to derail India's economic recovery. Nomura expects a loss of sequential momentum in Q2 and has lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 11.5% from 12.4%.

ANZ analysts expect potential GDP and earnings downgrades to deter foreign portfolio inflows and also cite the rupee's weak seasonality in May as a potential headwind.

But an INR free-fall is equally unlikely as India's foreign-exchange reserves - now the world's fourth-largest - will allow the central bank to protect the economy against any sudden outflows .

Retreating U.S. yields and the strong recovery in Indian government bond yields last week should also help revive carry-trade demand for the INR .

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a choppy trading range of 73.80-74.00 to 75.30-75.50 as the opposing forces play out.

