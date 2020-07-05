BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to stand pat Tuesday, policy statement in focus

July 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the cash rate at 0.25% and make no changes to policy at Tuesday's board meeting, leaving markets to focus on the accompanying statement, particularly whether the central bank notes the appreciation of the AUD/USD.

The statement is likely to be similar to the June 2 statement where the RBA noted that economic conditions were better than initially feared, but there was still a great deal of uncertainty, and policy would remain extremely accommodative for the foreseeable future .

There is speculation the statement will mention the Australian dollar's appreciation after Governor Philip Lowe said in a June 22 speech that the RBA would like to see the AUD/USD lower at some point, but it was hard to argue it was overvalued . The RBA's June statement made no mention of the currency and the meeting minutes only noted that it had recovered .

If Tuesday's statement does mention that a lower exchange rate would help, the AUD/USD will probably fall in the immediate aftermath, but the market reaction may be short-lived since the RBA is unlikely to take any concrete action on the currency.

It seems unlikely the RBA will use the short statement to discuss the level of the AUD/USD; any concern about currency strength would probably be expressed in themeeting minutes instead.The AUD is likely to appreciate against the USD and NZD if the currency is not mentioned in the statement.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/31OyVqX

aud/nzdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZU2R2H

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.