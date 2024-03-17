BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold with focus on statement

March 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Tuesday, so the market will focus on the statement, which is expected to maintain a mildly hawkish bias by retaining the comment "a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out."

All 40 economists polled by Reuterspredicted the RBA will keep its official cash rate at 4.35%. Some analysts believe there may be a minor tweak in the statement to reflect the fact that economic data since the Feb 6 decision showed growth and inflation moderating in line with RBA forecasts.

The more hawkish camp of forecasters thinks the RBA will avoid any changes to the statement that could spur the market to price in rate cuts prematurely. Rising home prices and fiscal easing on proposed tax cutscould encourage a more cautious statement.

AUD/USD has weakened around 1% over the past week due to a hawkish turn in Federal Reserve expectations that has driven short-end U.S. yields significantly higher. The RBA decision Tuesday and Fed decision on Wednesday will likely determine the short-term direction of AUD/USD.

If the RBA statement is less dovish than the market expects, AUD/USD will likely hold above trendline support around 0.6500 - at least until the Fed decision the following day.

The combination of a dovish tweak in the RBA statement and a less dovish message from the Fed could see the pair return to its 2024 low at 0.6443.

