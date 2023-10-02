News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold and retain hawkish bias

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

October 02, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Repeats from Monday with no changes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 4.10% on Tuesday according to market pricing and 30 of 32 economists polled by Reuters. The data-dependent central bank is also likely to remain hawkish given still-high inflation.

The Reuters survey shows a slim majority of economists predict the RBA will hike once more in 2023, but 13 of 30 of those polled expect no change.

With rising petrol prices driving a pick-up in headline inflation for August, the RBA is likely to retain a hawkish bias.

The RBA's Sept 5 statement noted "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe". Some analysts believe new RBA Governor Michele Bullock may want to establish her inflation-fighting credentials by slightly altering the statement to show even less tolerance for inflation pressures.

A more hawkish tilt in the October statement will force the market to price in a November rate hike and could temporarily support the Australian dollar. The AUD/USD faces stiff resistance above 0.6500, with the 55-day moving average at 0.6505 and a double-top at 0.6522. The AUD/USD is unlikely to break above those levels without added support from external factors.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/46wyHTH

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.