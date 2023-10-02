BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold and retain hawkish bias

Repeats from Monday with no changes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 4.10% on Tuesday according to market pricing and 30 of 32 economists polled by Reuters. The data-dependent central bank is also likely to remain hawkish given still-high inflation.

The Reuters survey shows a slim majority of economists predict the RBA will hike once more in 2023, but 13 of 30 of those polled expect no change.

With rising petrol prices driving a pick-up in headline inflation for August, the RBA is likely to retain a hawkish bias.

The RBA's Sept 5 statement noted "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe". Some analysts believe new RBA Governor Michele Bullock may want to establish her inflation-fighting credentials by slightly altering the statement to show even less tolerance for inflation pressures.

A more hawkish tilt in the October statement will force the market to price in a November rate hike and could temporarily support the Australian dollar. The AUD/USD faces stiff resistance above 0.6500, with the 55-day moving average at 0.6505 and a double-top at 0.6522. The AUD/USD is unlikely to break above those levels without added support from external factors.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.