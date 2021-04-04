BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold and retain dovish bias in April

Repeats from April 1 with no changes

April 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on April 6 and is widely expected to maintain the cash rate and 3-year bond yield target at 0.10% . While the RBA may tweak the accompanying statement to recognise recent developments, the tone will likely remain unambiguously dovish.

Governor Philip Lowe and the RBA board would be satisfied that current policy is working well and won't risk making material changes to their message. Australian government bond yields have stopped climbing and are below their February highs, while the AUD/USD has topped out at 0.8000 - largely due to the RBA's commitment to maintaining extraordinarily accommodative policy settings.

The RBA statement will likely remain cautious due to the Australian government's decision to reduce fiscal support by allowing the Jobkeeper programme to expire and the uncertainty surrounding delays to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The bank will probably push back against market expectations of rate hikes as soon as late 2022 by repeating their March statement conclusion: "The Board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest."

The AUD/USD is likely to have a muted reaction to the RBA statement, but it could fall if money markets price out chances of a tightening well before the RBA's timetable.

