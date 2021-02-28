BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold and reiterate patient stance

March 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to leave policy unchanged on Tuesday and the accompanying statement is likely to convey a cautious stance following recent bond market volatility that saw 10-year Australian government bond yields gain around 80 basis points from the start of February at one stage.

The RBA will likely remain committed to maintaining the three-year bond yield at 0.10% and acknowledge they increased their buying of bonds in that tenor last week . But the RBA is unlikely to comment significantly on recent bond market volatility, other than to reiterate that the economic recovery has a long way to go before they would consider tightening policy in any way.

Governor Philip Lowe has shown a preference for delivering important messages to the market through speeches rather than statements following monthly policy meetings.

The RBA statement may lean dovish and sound gloomy to sober up bond market expectations, which may weigh on the AUD/USD in the near term. AUD/USD support is found at the 55-day moving average at 0.7705 while resistance comes in at the 21 DMA at 0.7759.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

