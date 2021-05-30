BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to remain on hold and reiterate dovish bias

May 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to remain on hold and maintain an unambiguously dovish bias at Tuesday's board meeting . The chances of a hawkish surprise, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered last week, appear extremely remote .

Australian data has been generally as expected since the RBA met in May and the lack of upside surprises suggests the dovish needle will not move . Moreover, the lockdown in Victoria following the latest cluster of COVID-19 cases justifies the RBA's cautious outlook .

The RBA minutes from the May meeting indicated the bank will consider adjustments to the yield curve control and other quantitative easing policies in July, which should make Tuesday's meeting a non-event for markets .

The Australian dollar may struggle once the RBA confirms its dovish bias, at a time when other central banks such as the Bank of Canada, Bank of England and RBNZ are starting to normalize policy, or at least signal they are preparing to do so.

Key short-term AUD/USD support lies between 0.7665-80 where a double-bottom converges with the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the April-May rise. A break below 0.7665 targets the April 1 trend low at 0.7532.

