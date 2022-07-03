BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to raise cash rate 50 bps and remain data-dependent

July 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.35% at Tuesday's meeting, according to the latest Reuters poll , and will likely maintain its policy guidance from June.

The RBA minutes after the June meeting indicated they would consider 25 or 50 bps hikes, but when RBA Governor Philip Lowe recently predicted inflation would hit 7.0% by the end of the year, the market locked in expectations of a 50 bps hike.

The statement is likely to repeat the June comments that they expect to "take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead. The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

If the RBA meets market expectations with a 50 bps hike, the AUD/USD reaction will be muted and short-lived. Global growth expectations, along with moves in commodity and equity prices, will have a greater impact on the direction of the currency.

The AUD/USD is trending lower, as the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing down. Selling rallies is the favoured strategy for AUD/USD bears and trend followers.

