BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to hike 50 basis points and signal more tightening

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise the cash rate by 50 basis points for an unprecedented third consecutive time to 1.85% on Tuesday . The statement is likely to lay the groundwork for a fourth straight 50bps hike in September.

The RBA statement will likely echo the July statement when they signalled further tightening "over the months ahead" and will probably reiterate that the "size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data."

The RBA may not provide an abundance of detail ahead of Friday's quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, when they will update growth and inflation forecasts.

With inflation running at a 21-year high, the RBA is unlikely to push back against the market's expectation of another 50bps hike in September .

The Australian dollar is likely to have a muted reaction if the RBA sticks to the script, leaving external factors to drive currency moves.

The AUD/USD is trending higher, with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation. Support is at the 10-DMA at 0.6950, while resistance is at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the April-July drop at 0.7056.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vtLo1s

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.