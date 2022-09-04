BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to hike 50 basis points and signal further steps

September 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise the cash rate by 50 basis points for the fourth straight meeting on Tuesday and signal further tightening, but the AUD/USD could continue to weaken due to rising gloom over global growth.

The latest Reuters poll shows 27 of 29 economists predict the RBA will hike 50 bps to 2.35% and signal more tightening ahead . Many believe the Australian central bank will revert to 25 basis-point hikes in its October and November policy meetings.

The RBA statement will likely remain the same as in August, concluding that they will "take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions over the months ahead". They are also likely to repeat they are not on a set path and the "size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data" .

If the RBA follows the script, the impact on the Australian dollar should be minimal. The AUD/USD is trending lower due to rising concerns over global growth and targets the 2022 low at 0.6682.

