BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to end QE, revise forecasts and sound less dovish

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets for the first time in two months on Tuesday and the market is expecting a shift away from the ultra-dovish message delivered since the start of the pandemic.

The latest Reuters poll shows the RBA is expected to announce an end to their bond buying programme, and the median forecast is now for the first interest rate increase to be in November 2022 rather than Q1 2023 .

The rates market is far more hawkish; RBAWATCH shows a 15-basis-point hike is priced in for May and nearly 75 basis points worth of hikes by October.

The RBA concluded their December meeting by saying that reaching a sustainable 2 to 3% target for inflation was "likely to take some time and the Board is prepared to be patient."

The central bank's last forecast suggested underlying inflation wouldn't reach 2.5% until 2023. However, the Q4 2021 trimmed mean CPI released last week was up 2.6% year-on-year - way ahead of schedule.

The RBA will be forced to adjust their inflation forecast and emphasize they will be data-dependent, rather than patient. With Governor Philip Lowe speaking on Wednesday and the bank's quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy due Friday, Tuesday's policy meeting statement may be light on details.

A significant hawkish pivot is unlikely and Lowe will probably emphasize that more evidence of rising wage inflation is needed before they will consider hiking. But with the Australian dollar falling nearly 8% since its Oct 28 high, the RBA has enough wiggle room to start softening the ground for the possibility of hiking later this year.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

